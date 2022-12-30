From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), has paraded eighteen suspects for armed robbery, illegal possession of fire arms, murder and recovered several arms and ammunitions from them.

Parading the suspects at the command headquarters, the commissioner of police Sadiq Abubakar, said the suspects were arrested at various parts of the FCT.

Abubakar, while reiterating the determination of the police to rid the city of criminals, urged residents to cooperate with the police to keep Abuja crime free.

He equally called on criminal elements to toe the path of peace or face the consequences as the police under his command had zero-tolerance to crime and criminality.

He listed items recovered from the suspects to include nine hundred live cartridges, 202 live ammunition, 4 locally made pistols, one English pistol, five AK 57, riffles, 4 G3 riffles, ballistic vests, charms among other weapons.

According to him, “On the 22nd of December 2022, at about 03:00hrs, Operatives of the FCT Police Command attached to State Criminal Investigation Department arrested the following suspects (1) Ibrahim Umar ‘m’ of 30years, (2) Nurudeen Yunusa ‘m’, (3) Muhammed Ahmed ‘m’, (4) Yunusa Ibrahim ‘m’, (5) Amodu Ahmed ‘m’, (6) Zakari Muhammed (7) Yusuf Ibrahim ‘m’, (8) Isah Labaran ‘m’, (9) Muhammed Mahammed ‘m’, (10) Salihu Suleiman ‘m’. The suspects were arrested at You and You Hotel, Sambisa Masaka Area of Nasarawa State, and the following items were recovered in their possession: 5 AK47 Rifle, 4 G-3 Rifles, 122 Lives ammunitions of 7.62MM, one locally made pistol without ammunition, 3 ballistic vest, 6 AK47 empty magazines, 7 G-3 empty magazines, charms of various degree, one Police Sgt warrant card, one vigilante ID card, one Civil Defence I.D card, one Toyota Camry 2000 model, golden colour, Reg No. GGE 702 CH, one golf 3 wagon green colour, reg. no KWL 22 GQ x, Two Generator, One Filing Machine. Investigation is still in progress as suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

In another development, the Command’s proactive crime fighting strategy yielded to the arrest of (1) Isah Wada Akubo ‘m’ 38 years, (2) Sunday Jacob ‘m’, (3) John Monday Audu ‘m’ and (4) Peter Adaji ‘m’. The suspects were arrested for armed robbery and various degrees of notorious acts which includes robbing P.O.S. Operators and hunting down every one they suspect is in possession of money especially in Maitama, Garki, Wuse and central area of the FCT. A case of culpable homicide, suspect Taiwo Ojo ‘m’ aged 63yrs killed one Mr. Philip Kura ‘m’ burnt and buried in a shallow grave in Bwari Area Council. Exhibits recovered from them are;

(1) Three (3) locally made pistols and fourteen (14) rounds of live ammunitions.

(2) One (1) English Pistol

(3) Two (2) televisions and jewelries

(4) Twenty (20) Cell Phones

(5) One (1) Shovel.

He further stated that “In a bid to ensure safety of lives and property of residents of the FCT, especially those on the bordering regions, the commands anti-kidnapping section while on clearance operation, discovered a kidnappers den on the outskirts of the FCT. Proper search and cordon was conducted and in the process (1) Anthony Udeh ‘m’, (2) Emmanuel Onuvu were arrested and they confessed to supplying Ammunition to armed robbers and bandits. 900 cartridges of live ammunitions were discovered while several other items suspected to belong to victims of kidnapping incidents were also discovered.

The commissioner said all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.