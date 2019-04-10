Molly Kilete

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police command has paraded 54 suspects for armed robbery, ‘one chance,’ drug, murder and other violent crimes.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Salisu Gyadi, who paraded the suspects at the command headquarters said they were arrested in various part of Abuja.

He said the suspects were found to be in possession of dangerous weapons, hard drugs, and other exhibits at the time of their arrest.