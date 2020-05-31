Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command have paraded 61, suspects terrorizing residents of the FCT with their activities. The suspects were arrested for offenses like murder, incest, sodomy, child trafficking, kidnapping armed robbery among other crimes.

The suspects who took advantage of the COVID-19 lockdown to carry out their deadly acts according to the commissioner Bala Ciroma, were arrested in various parts of the territory.

Items recovered from them include six locally made pistol, five Dane guns, 23 ammunitions, 2 cutlasses, knives, cutters, 22 mobile telephone handsets, 3 laptops, 2 vehicles, one motorcycle, two bags of Indian hemp, 32 SIM cards, Military Camouflage and N200,000, cash.

Ciroma, while parading the suspects, said the police notwithstanding its lead role in the COVID-19 enforcement exercise, has upheld and remained committed to its primary policing duties of detection and prevention of crime, apprehension of offenders, preservation of law and order, protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.

Ciroma, while assuring that the Command, would continue to provide FCT residents with quality service delivery to meet their policing needs, said the Command has been working in collaboration with respective communities in FCT to identify their peculiar policing needs, and introduce workable crime-fighting strategies that will address those needs.

He also said the police under his command had made laudable progress in its ongoing fight against crime in a city that led to the arrest of suspected kidnappers, recovery of their firearms and dislodging of kidnap hideouts, arrest of armed robbery suspects, recovery of firearms and operational vehicles, incest, unnatural, and other criminal offences.

Continuing, he said Police detectives from Anti-One Chance Unit “investigating a reported case of child trafficking have arrested one John Griphin ‘m’ 47 years for offering Two Hundred Thousand naira (N200,000) as a bribe to police detectives. The suspect offered the money to discourage further investigation into the case. Instead of yielding to his antics, the police officers who were professional in the discharge of their duty, collected the money and registered it as exhibit. Meanwhile investigation is still in progress on the child trafficking case”.

He further explained that the Command Gender unit arrested one Akindele Ajewole, 43yearsat Lugbe for defiling his 15-year old daughter. He said the suspect who confessed to the crime said he had been sleeping with his daughter for some time now.

He also said the police operatives from Mpape, arrested one Mohammed Sani for luring and forcefully having carnal knowledge with a six- years old boy. He said suspect confessed to have had the illicit affair with the little boy while they were swimming at a river in Mpapeand said the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as investigations is concluded.