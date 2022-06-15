From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command Wednesday, presented life insurance and cash benefits to families of 29, police officers killed on active duty.

The presentation according to the FCT commissioner of police Sunday Babaji,

was in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, to reduce the sufferings of the bereaved families.

He said the beneficiaries are families of officers who lost their lives in active service from 2021 to date. Some of the families were presented with N3million cheque, while others got N2million. He urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing it in a profitable venture that would improve the living conditions of their families.

Babaji Sunday and the Deputy

Commissioner of Police, presented the cheques to the beneficiaries at brief ceremony held at the Command Headquarters in Abuja.

The commissioner, who commended the IGP, said, “the gesture is aimed at spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is of paramount importance to the administration of the force.

“There is no greater honour than that of serving one’s nation with sweat, love and blood. Today, we can forge ahead because of the great sacrifices of our heroes and on whose strength we are here to celebrate”,.

