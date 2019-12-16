Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), Police Command Monday, said it has recovered the remains of a woman whose body was mutilated by her assailants and dumped in a refuse bag.

This is just as the command said it has launched an investigation to arrest the perpetrators of the gruesome act.

To this end, the FCT, Commissioner of Police Bala Chiroma, has appealed ASP, with useful information to report to the command even as he has enjoined them to be more security conscious, remain calm and take extra caution and report all suspicious movements within their environment to the nearest police station.

Chiroma in a statement signed by the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the command Yusuf Mariam, reads: “The FCT Police command condemns in totality the gruesome murder and dismembering of a woman by unknown assailants whose video is being circulated in the social media.

“The body of the woman whose identity is unknown was found packed in a refuse bag dumped along Area 3 Junction during a patrol by Police Operatives.

“However, the Commissioner of Police has launched a full investigation into the unfortunate incident and members of the public will be kept abreast with the progress of investigation.

“The Command is using this medium to appeal to members of the public to remain calm, be security conscious, take extra caution and report all suspicious movements within their environment to the Police on these emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 0802894088”.