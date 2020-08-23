Molly kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command, said it had rescued two children who were locked in a toilet and subjected to inhuman treatment by one Mrs. Loveth Ilobi, who happens to be their guardian.

The children, Wisdom Christopher King Chidemi, 9, and Angel Nwoga, 9, who live with Mrs Ilobi, on the second floor of a two storey-building in FCDA quarters Garki, were rescued after wisdom had escaped through the window and raised the alarm which attracted neighbours.

FCT Police Command Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known, said Angel was rescued by a team of police operatives from Garki Police Station and Federal Fire Service.

Manzah also said the guardian had since been arrested by the police and she was now making useful statement.

Manzah in a statement said: “The FCT Police Command, acting on a tip-off on Friday, rescued two children that were allegedly locked in a toilet and subjected to inhuman treatment by their guardian who lives on the second floor of a two storey-building in FCDA quarters Garki.

“One of the children, Wisdom Christopher King Chidemi ‘m’ 9 years old, who miraculously escaped through the window of their guardians apartment located in a two storey-building raised the alarm that led to the rescue of the second victim, one Angel Nwoga ‘f’ 9 years old from the apartment.

“The second victim was rescued from the apartment by operatives from Garki Police Division and Federal Fire Service.