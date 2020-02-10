Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), police command said it has rescued four kidnapped victims abducted on February, 8, by heavily-armed men.

FCT police command Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, who made this known in a statement, said the victims were rescued at a notorious kidnappers’ den located between Sauni Hills, in Lambata, Niger state and the FCT.

Manzah, in the statement said “following a special operation launched by police operatives from FCT command, four victims of kidnap have been successfully rescued from a notorious kidnappers’ den located at Sauni Hills, Lambata, FCT-Niger boundary.

“The special operation which led to the rescue of the victims and dislodging of the criminal hideout, located in a remote mountainous setting, was sequel to a distress call received at Gwagwalda Division that two persons a male and a female were kidnapped from their home by some heavily- armed persons on 8th February, 2020 at 0100hrs.

“Consequent upon the information, the police operatives from Gwagwalada Division on Saturday, 8th February, 2020 at about 1400hrs launched a major onslaught forcing the heavily-armed kidnappers, who engaged the police rescue team in a fierce exchange of gunfire, to abandon their victims at the mountainous terrain, used as their hideout, before escaping through the hills.

“While two of the rescued victims, Alhaji Umaru Salihu ‘m’, and Mariam Umaru ‘f’ were kidnapped from their home in Pagada village on 8th February, 2020 at about 0100hrs, the two other victims (Zilkifilu Usman ‘m’ and Usman Shuaibu ‘m) informed the police that they were kidnapped from Niger state on 2nd February, 2020, while on transit.

“The command wishes to appreciate vigilantes in the axis, who in the spirit of community policing, supported the police during the operation.”