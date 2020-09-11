Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said it rescued five out of ten victims kidnapped at Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger State. The police said the victims were kidnapped in their village at about 1.30am on Wednesday by the hoodlums, who invaded their village.

FCT police public relations officer, Anjuguri Manzah, in a statement stated that efforts were in progress to rescue the remaining victims who are still with the bandits. Mamzah said: “The FCT Police Command wishes to assure the public that protection of lives and property remains the core of its policing mandate and it will continue to inject fresh strategies that will place the security of the Federal Capital Territory at its optimum.

“The command wishes to inform the public that when it received a distress call on kidnap of some persons on September 10, 2020 at about 0130hrs in Tungan Maje, a village bordering FCT and Niger State, a joint team of police operatives from the command Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Rapid Response Squad and Zuba Police Division responded swiftly to the occasion.”