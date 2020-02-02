Molly Kilete, Abuja

The FCT Police Command said it has reached the 17, year-old student Federal Government College, Ruboxhi, Gift Abikor, abducted by gunmen on January 28.

Police Public Relations Officer in charge of the command, Anjuguri Manzah, said the student who has since been reunited with his family was rescued on January 21.

Manzah, who made this known in a statement, said called on the public to partner with the police and report any suspicious person for prompt action.

Manzah in the statement said

“The FCT police command wishes to inform the public that Gift Abikor, the 17 years old student of Federal Government College Rubochi who was abducted on Tuesday 28th January, 2020, has been rescued and successfully reunited with his family.

“The student was rescued unhurt at about 2030hrs on 31st January, 2020.

“While reassuring FCT residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory, the Command wishes to appreciate FCT residents for supporting it with information.

“In case of distress, the Command can be reached on any of these hotlines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883”.