Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command Sunday said it has rescued kidnapped lecturer of BAZE university, Abuja who was abducted last week.

This is just as the command had debunked rumors making the rounds on social media that FCT was under siege.

The message, which went viral reads: “FCT is under siege, be warned. Its been officially confirmed that 6 persons have been kidnapped within the capital city just yesterday, 14th September,2019.

“They include a lecturer with Base university who was kidnapped in broad daylight, two teenagers returning from Islamiyyah at 6 pm in Wuse zone 6, one Mrs Hannah Azuibuike at 8.30 pm near Habiba plaza in Maitama and Miss Ummi Umar Ardo who was kidnapped at 7,45 outside Blickers Supermarket Asokoro.”

But in a quick reaction, the commands public Relations officer Anjuguri Manzah, said the kidnapped lecturer has been rescued while the Command has commenced investigations into the kidnap that took place on Saturday in Abuja.

Manzah in a statement issued late Sunday night said “The FCT Police Command wishes to reassure the public that the Federal Capital Territory is safe and the Police have reinvigorated its crime-fighting strategy to ensure the protection of lives and property in FCT.

“It is pertinent to inform the public that the Police has successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer who was kidnapped on 8th September, 2019.

“The Command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced a discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case which occurred at Asokoro on Saturday 14th September, 2019. The Police are currently making concerted effort to rescue the victim.”

“Contrary to speculations on social media about an upsurge in this crime, the Command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported to the police, and efforts are being intensified to arrest the suspects behind the crime.

“The Command wants to reaffirm its commitment to the protect lives and property by deploying proactive security measures that will nip this crime in the board.”