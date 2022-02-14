National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, has described the rebound of PDP in the Abuja Municipal Council polls as “a great omen under my watch as we lead the party back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.”

In a statement by his media office, yesterday, Ayu said: “The promise of a better Nigeria has just been flagged off by the victory at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) polls of Saturday, February 12, adding another seat for the party.

“The victory of our party signposts the promise of a better Nigeria under my watch, leading this team of dedicated and committed party members.

“The victory at the FCT polls of Saturday, February 12, represents a great omen under my watch as we lead PDP back to winning ways and rebuilding Nigeria.

“This victory, which gave us the important Abuja Municipal Area Council, is a signal that Nigerians are tired of the woes and hardship of the moment, occasioned by the worsening socio-economic realities of today.

“This victory is dedicated to all leaders of our party, particularly the state governors, NEC members, NWC members as well as millions of party members across the nation.

“What we have just achieved in Abuja, the seat of power, will be replicated in Ekiti and Osun states later this year, culminating in our take over of power at the centre next year, to usher in a better, more prosperous and secure Nigeria.

“PDP is back to rescue Nigeria and the rescue begins from the seat of power in Abuja, the FCT.”