From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

There is a low turnout of voters in the ongoing Federal Capital Territory (FCT),Abuja, area council electrons, in Kubwa, Bwari Area council, as well as late arrival of materials in some of the polling units in the area.

When The Sun visited polling unit 006, in Usuma Ward, at 9.13 am, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) were seen setting their table for the commencement of the exercise.

The Presiding Officer, who refused to disclose her name, told our correspondent that although the election was scheduled to commence at 8.30am, they had some hitches. However, she assured that they were set to commence the exercise.

However, at the Byzain junction polling unit, The Sun gathered, although the exercise commenced at the scheduled time, the accreditation device was malfunctioning.

Similarly, at the polling unit, located at Liberty Junction, voting was yet to commence at 9.59 am. An INEC official told our correspondent, they have been there since 8.30am, but voters are to turn out.

The official, who said there are a total of 2500 registered voters in the area, none was yet to come for the exercise.

At the polling unit, in Dantata Estate, Chikakore, only one person has voted as at 10.14 am, while at the polling unit, adjacent the Kubwa General Hospital, Hospital, nobody has voted as at 10.25am.