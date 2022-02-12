From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have shun the council elections for their normal activities. Most of the polling stations visited by The Sun from about 8:30 to 11am experienced low turnouts, malfunctioning of electoral devices while some were yet to record any vote.

Despite the movement restrictions earlier announced with the security personnel trying to enforce it, transporters and other residents continued their businesses through track roads.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Markets in the area were open for business, against the laid down rules, including the Maitama Kubwa central market, which is one of the largest markets in the locality.

In areas like Millionaire quarters, Chikagwara, Byazhin and Phase four of Kubwa, young people turned the mayor roads into football pitch while others were seen doing road walk.