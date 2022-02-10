From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has ordered the restriction of movement from midnight Friday, February 11 to 4pm Saturday, February 12 when the area council election scheduled for the day would have been concluded.

It, however, exempted workers on essential duties and students scheduled to write the West African Examination Council (WAEC) from the restriction.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Police public relations officer in charge of the command, Josephine Adeh in a statement, yesterday said: “The FCT Police Command in a bid to cement the security architecture and deployment towards the Saturday 12th February 2022 Area council elections, will be all out to enforce the declared restrictions on the election day.

“The restriction emplaced between the period of 12mid night – 4pm of the said date was put in place to enable the Police in a concerted effort with other sister agencies do due diligence in the discharge of their duties as touching ensuring a free and fair Election thereby totally paralyzing any form of threat emergence and creating a vote worthy atmosphere for voters and the electorates at large to perform their civic right and obligation.”