Six teams on Saturday, 3rd of July commenced battle in the Savannah Conference phase of the Total NBBF National Division Two in Abuja.

Adamawa Lions Basketball Club and MOB Basketball Club, Maiduguri qualified from the North East Zone while the duo of Alice Gombwer Foundation and Knight Basketball Clubs are representing the North West.

Bristow Flyers of Bauchi and Hard Rockers of Abuja from the North Central Zone will also join the other teams in the chase for a National Final ticket and a possible promotion to Total-NBBF National Division One league

In the Atlantic Conference, their games will start on Monday, 5th of July in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In the Atlantic Conference, the duo of Ondo Kings and Possibility Basketball Club (Ekiti) will be representing the South West zone while Athletes 4 Peace (Port Harcourt) and High Flyers (Benin) qualified from the South-South zone

Abia Stars and City Boys of Enugu representing the South East zone complete the six teams in the Atlantic Conference.

