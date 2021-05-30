Romanus Ugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has appointed the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, to head the seven-member reconciliation committee to wade into the crisis rocking the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter after Area Council primaries.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, James Akpanudoedehe, charged the Committee to restore sanity in the party’s FCT chapter.

“Following the processes of nomination of the APC candidates for the forthcoming Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Elections, the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved the Constitution of a Reconciliation Committee.

“The Committee is expected to: Identify persons who may have taken issues with the conduct of the exercise(s), the issues in contention(if any) and take practical steps to conciliate and harmonize all such persons and issues in time for a satisfactory outcome in the FCT Area Council Elections,” the statement read.

The ruling party further revealed the identity of the Committee, noting that while the Kogi State Governor will serve as Chairman, others include: Governor Abdullahi Sule, Sen Ahmed Yusuf, Cletus Dick, Hon Uche Ogah, Dr James Lalu, just as Akinremi Olaide will serve as secretary.