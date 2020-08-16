Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday demolished over 134 houses at Apo indigenous community to pave way for the construction of a major road network in the area.

The demolition exercise was coordinated by the FCT Task Force on City Sanitation led by Mr Attah Ikharo.

The demolished area which is located around Legislators’ Quarters is notorious for major crimes in the city.

Briefing newsmen shorty after the exercise, Muktar Galadima, the director, Department of Development Control, explained that the community was earlier marked for demolition since January, 2020.

Galadima also said that prior to the demolition, the FCTA through its relevant agencies, had interfaced with the inhabitants of the settlement on the need for them to vacate the area which falls under the corridor of the planed outer Southern Express Way (OSEX).

He said the community falls on one of road interchanges linking Oladipo Diya, which is an arterial road with the outer Southern express way.