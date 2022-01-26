From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Yahaya Bello, has revealed that he has submitted a security report of the flashpoints in the Territory to the Police Commissioner ahead of the February 12 Area Council Election.

Bello made the disclosure when INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, visited the FCT office to ascertain the level of preparedness for the election.

He also disclosed that no fewer than 1,373,492 will be exercising their franchise during the election, adding that persons living with disabilities (PWD) statistics show 44 Albinos were registered, the blind, 18, Cognitive or learning disabilities, 8, the deaf, 14, physical impediments, 55, down syndrome, 4, little statue, 4, spinal cord injury, 2, and others, 87.

On the security ahead of the election, Bello said: ‘We have met with members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) to further discuss and profer ways of dealing with issues of security at elections and have aggregated the number of security needed for the FCT Area Council elections.

‘This has been forwarded to the co-chair of ICCES, the CP who is expected to imbed it in his own election security planning in order to draw a roadmap on election security. By directives and invitation of the Hon. Chairman, the REC and the CP will brief National ICCES at an appointed date and time,’ the REC revealed.

Commenting on the number of Voters for the poll, the FCT REC, said: ‘Similarly, the Voter Register has been printed and soft copies presented to the Political Parties. Presently, the PVC collection is on-going in all the six INEC Area Council offices.

‘It will end on February 4, 2022 after the ABIS was conducted, in the total number of registered Voters in the FCT standing at 1,373,492 showing a difference of 28,636. An analysis of the CVR shows that a total number of 21, 508 males and 21, 478 females were captured,’ he said.

On disbursement of funds and distribution of non-sensitive materials, Bello said: ‘In preparation for the FCT Area Council Elections, funds of varying categories were released to the Electoral Officers for hiring of vehicles in preparation of RACs, servicing and fuelling of generating sets among others.

‘Distribution of non-sensitive materials to the Area Councils started since September, 2021. In fact, on Saturday January 15, and Sunday January 16, 2022, my good self and the Administrative Secretary went round the Area Councils and were witness to item received and batched and so far so good as of Tuesday, more than 75 per cent was delivered to Area Councils,’ he disclosed.