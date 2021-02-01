The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) recorded 994 road traffic accidents in 2020, Mr Gora Wobin, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the FCT, has said.

Wobin disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

He said that the figure represented 14 per cent drop in accidents recorded In the FCT during the period under review when compared to 2019, when 1,042 crashes were recorded.

The sector commander also disclosed that 1,223 vehicles were involved in accidents in the FCT in 2020 compared to 662 vehicles in 2019.

“When you look at the number of crashes in 2020 and the number in 2019, you will discover that crashes in 2020 dropped by 14 per cent.

“In 2020, out of 4,532 people involved in road traffic accidents, 201 were killed as against 248 in 2019 representing 18 per cent decrease.

“One thousand seven hundred and twenty eight (1,728) got injured in 2020 against 2,385 in 2019 representing a decrease of 657 or 27 per cent.

“Two thousand six hundred and three (2, 603) survived crashes in 2020 as against 3,375 in 2019 representing a decrease of 772,’’ Wobin said.

He listed major causes of accidents in the FCT as speed limit violation, overloading, tyre bursting while driving, dangerous overtaking, and lack of concentration by motorists. (NAN)