Residents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have decried the increasing rate of ‘one chance’ criminal activities in the city centres.

Some of the victims, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday, said those who board commercial vehicles along Kubwa Express, Life Camp junction and Berger are more prone to such activities.

‘’One chance’’ is a type of robbery in which the victim is robbed while on board a moving commercial vehicle; mostly unpainted taxis.

Precious Neji, one of the victims, she was robbed on February 16; the day the general election was postponed, around Katampe Hillside, in Dawaki.

Precious said she boarded a taxi on her way to church with three men and a lady at Katampe and the driver started asking them for their Permanent Voter Cards and suddenly went into a bush path.

“They started punching my eyes and face; they also collected my bag, phone, ATM card; I gave them the real password of my phone and the pin of my ATM. They took the N11,000 in my bag after which they dropped me in a bush,” she said.

Another female victim, Aminat Ahmed, said she and her friend were robbed in a taxi along Dutse market, on March 18, at about 3:30pm, at News Engineering bus stop, in Dawaki.

“After few minutes in the vehicle, the driver wound up the glasses which happened to be tinted and the guy in front ordered us to bend down.

“He requested for our bags and took all our valuables, including three phones, cash close to N15,000 and my friend’s ATM. They instantly tried to transfer the money using a POS machine in the vehicle but, it was not successful, so, they later withdrew the money at Jaiz Bank ATM, close to Wuse Market.

“After turning around the expressway like four times, they dropped us behind News Engineering, with our bags and zoomed off,” she explained.

Speaking on the matter, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and Deputy Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Danjuma Taminu, assured FCT residents that the police is doing everything possible to curb such nefarious activities within the territory.