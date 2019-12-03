Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) experienced insurmountable Joy after being entertained with all genres of music and inspirational performance at a concert tagged S.T.A.G.E 2019.

The event, which held in Abuja at the old Parade ground, Area 10, Garki, attracted thousands of residents from within the city centre and satellite towns.

Initiator of the event, the head pastor of Summit Bible Church, Abuja, Dr Andy Osakwe, said the essence of the programme is to unmask the creativity in young people and help them harness their talents.

“S.T.A.G.E is Showcasing the Artistry of Gods Excellence. It was initiated in 2003 out of the need to discover new expressions and talents through performing arts and provide a platform for youths to showcase their talents and help them grow to achieve those successes.

“STAGE is not just a show, it is a ministry and through the academy, we provide training and capacity building for the artistes in the area of stage craft, professional voice and technical training, entertainment/performance management, and ethics and etiquette as it relates to the creative industry,”Osakwe said.

Nathan Thomas, Joseph Iditere and Worship Yakubu emerged the finalists of the S.T.A.G.E 2019 talent hunt. A-list Christian artistes such as Tim Geoffrey and The Xtreme Crew, Ada Ehi, Dunsin Oyekan and Sarah also thrilled Abuja residents with their music.

Orakwe Praise, who attended the show, said he didn’t regret coming for the concert. “I have attended several shows, mostly upcoming artists but this one was top notch. They have choreographers, comedians and many more