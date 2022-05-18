By Charity Nwakaudu

The rising cost of living was laid bare for residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the last Eid al-Fitr. High cost of living dampened the celebration though some still thronged recreational parks and supermarkets to have fun.

Non Muslims also seized the opportunity to hangout with families and friends. Some rode on horses, played different games with praise singers all over the place. Traders were not left out as they made lots of sales particularly suya, drinks and toys.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

But some residents confessed that it had not been easy with their finances, affected by the economic situation in the country, coupled with the security challenges that they have decided to spend the long break in Abuja instead of traveling.

Mohammed Yakubu, a resident of Kuje, said: “Eid is a time of celebration. People celebrate this by spending time exchanging gifts and visiting friends and family.

“One should not be surprised seeing people exchanging pleasantries in the streets as part of Eid celebrations. The whole idea is that whoever you meet, you try and create a feeling of goodwill. Any feeling of animosity is put aside, at least for one day.

“Though, due to the high cost of living in the country, most people were unable to show love by sharing gifts to the less privileged. This period of fasting used to be one of the most interesting periods because one is exposed to variety of food. But this time, there is nothing like variety, we eat whatever that is available.

“I would have loved to travel but my people advised me to remain in Abuja that the environment is unpredictable. I am from Kaduna State. We normally travel by rail but after the attack by bandits on the rail tracks, everybody is scared. Even those at home are living in fear.”

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Salami Aisha, a mother of four from Kubwa, Abuja, said she was at an amusement park with her children to celebrate the Sallah holidays: “The economic situation in the land is not friendly at all. We just managed to do the ones we have done.

“This is the time I am supposed to extend my hands to the less privileged through my small charity work to make God accept my prayers, but this year I was not even able to settle my home well, talk less of extending to the needy. I just brought the kids to the park so that they would have the feelings of the festive.

“I thought of traveling but was scared of taking the whole family through the dangers of the recent times. So, it was only our father, my husband, that traveled to see those in the village.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Abdul Baba from Nyanya, said: “This season was a different one altogether. Ramadan used to be time of eating different types of food, different dishes prepared for the breaking of fast, at times with friends that are non Muslims but it was different this time.

“Is it not when you have eaten that you can give to others? The economic situation in the country is too harsh, even feeding your immediate family is now a problem.

“I normally share food with neighbours during festive periods like this. But this one is with a difference because I couldn’t. I don’t have the money to do that.”

Henry Ameh, resides in Kubwa: “This is the first time I have seen a sallah whereby I didn’t get any food from my Muslim friends. This is totally different from what I used to know. No one invited me for the breaking of the fast this time. We need to pray for our country because things are getting tougher by the day.”

One Fitima said: “I normally don’t like spending my sallah outside my hometown. This time I decided to remain here in Abuja because my people called and warned me to remain where I am, that the land is not good, meaning that there is a problem.

“Instead of staying alone at home, I decided to come to the park to have a feel of what is happening. It is really fun and I enjoyed my day out here.”

Sefiya Alhassan, a tailor from Wuse lamented: “This is usually our season of making money. Most people make new clothes not only for themselves but also for their loved ones at home.

“The hardship is really much I usually worked over night during festive periods. But this one even the few people that gave me clothes have not come for their collection due to lack of fund.”

However, traders at the parks and relaxation centres confessed high patronage and wished it would continue. A snack seller, Eunice Ebuba, said: “This break is very good oh! There is no day that passes without me finishing my stuffs and ordering for more. How I wish this will continue because the sale is very encouraging.”

Mallam Shehu, a suya seller also confirmed high patronage. He said he has not had it this good for a very long while.