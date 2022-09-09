Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have commended the Federal Government on improved power supply in the last few weeks.

The residents said that power had greatly improved adding that they have been enjoying constant supply.

The residents, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Friday, said the improved electricity had helped to boost their businesses.

Electricity Consumers residing in Lugbe, Nyanya, Kubwa, Apo, Gwarimpa and environs told NAN that they were very happy with the development and appealed to the Federal Government to maintain the tempo.

Mrs Egulor Akpobome, who resides at Apo Legislative Quarters said that power supply had improved in her area.

Akpobome said that for close to three months, power supply in the legislative quarters had been constant.

According to her, at times they have light for close to 24 hours, saying, ”this is very commendable.

“ I am appealing to the Federal Government to please continue to give us light this way,’’ she said.

Mr Tony Obayuwana , a resident of Apo New Site said that for weeks, the estate had been enjoying steady light for more than 15 a day.

Obayuwana said that the government was doing very well as power supply had greatly improved.

Mrs Titilayo Oba, a banker who resides at Gwarinpa said that the electricity situation in the area had improved in the last three months.

Oba said that for over three weeks, there had been constant light as she had to put off her freezer before she could bring out things she put in there.

“You know I am a banker and I close late from work, I only cook once a week every Saturday, but with this light situation, I cannot do that.

“I am appealing to AEDC to give us light even for two or three hours a day,’’ he said.

Mrs Kate Okiria, a civil servant residing at Kubwa said that the light situation in the area was encouraging, adding that since the beginning of July, they had light for more than 14 hours a day.

Okira described the development as ”wonderful” and commended the Federal Government for the feat.

“Also in Lugbe, a fashion designer, Mrs Ruth Oko said stable electricity supply in the area had continued to boost her business, saying that she was now meeting her customers’ needs.

“I am very happy now as I can deliver my customers clothes on time as the power supply has greatly improved, ’she said.

The Federal Government, in a bid to ensure effective power supply, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), approved a special gas pricing for emergency contracting of gas from the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company Ltd.

The Minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, in a statement, said that the approval was given for power plants owned by Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), in order to optimise the capacity utilisation of the plants

Aliyu said that with the approval an on-grid improvement of about 800 Megawatts (MW) generation capacity was expected from the NDPHC plants.

The minister said that the approval followed the emergency meeting convened by him on March 14, towards the restoration of normal electricity supply nationwide.

” And the development of a framework for sustainable improvement of supply, “he said.

Aliyu said that at the meeting, the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading(NBET) Plc was also directed to enter into fast-track negotiation with NAOC on an interim energy sales agreement.

The minister said that this was with a view to bringing the new Okpai Il Power Plant in Delta State on the grid thereby contributing an additional 400 Megawatts (MW)of generation capacity.

“The pegging of the gas pipeline supplying gas to the Odukpani power plant in Calabar is scheduled for completion in March, thus ramping up generation by about 400MW.

“In the medium-term, we have agreed with the Nigeria Gas and Power Investment Company (NGPIC ), a subsidiary of NNPC on the framework for the overhaul of the Okoloma gas processing plant in River State

“Thereby restoring the full capacity of the 650MW Afam VI in Port-Harcourt combined cycle power plant, “he said.

“We wish to reassure all electricity consumers that all relevant agencies involved in the restoration of normality in power supply have been charged to act in the context of the emergency state of the industry, “he said,(NAN)