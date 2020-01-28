Well-wishers and enthusiasts of Korean culture were thrilled to colourful performances at the celebration of the 2020 Korean Lunar New Year, ”Seollal”, held on Monday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which was organised by the Korean Cultural Centre in Nigeria (KCCN) featured Korean traditional meals, rites and folk games, among other performances.

Some of the traditional folk games performed at the event included ‘Yutnori’, a family board game and ‘Jegichagi’, a game in which a light object is wrapped in paper and then kicked in a foot-bag-like manner.

The popular Korean “Bang Payeon”, an event in which people wish for health and well-being for the New Year, was also performed at the ceremony.

Mr Lee Jin-Su, Director of the KCCN, said although the Korean New Year Day is Jan. 25, the Centre decided to observe it after two days to ensure full participation by well-wishers.

“We are celebrating this event here with you all today because KCCN considers you as our family here in Nigeria.

“Through these practices, it is my wish to enrich the cultural relationship between Korea and Nigeria, understand each others culture and make great memory once again.

“We as a centre have since been passionately working on the meaningful exchanges between the two countries in areas of art, culture, education, sports and others,”he said.

NAN reports that the Korean New Year (Seollal), first day of the lunar calendar, is one of the most celebrated national holidays in Korea.

The celebration usually lasts three days, the day before Korean New Year, Korean New Year itself, and the day after the Korean New Year.

During this time, many Koreans visit family, perform ancestral rites wear hanbok, eat traditional food, and play folk games, and children receive money from their elders after performing a formal bow.(NAN)