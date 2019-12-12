Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Secondary Education Board (SEB), has extolled the role played by the Chinese Government in the FCT education sector.

The board said there was no dynamic relationship that surpasses that of China’s assistance, collaboration and synergy with the FCT SEB, even as the board said such intervention by the Government of the People’s Republic of China was yet to be surpassed by any other foreign nation.

The Director, Co-curriculum, FCT SEB, Mr Adamu Baba, made the commendation during the donation of desks, bookshelves and books to the Government Secondary School, Garki, Abuja, by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Abuja.

Baba said the FCT SEB was in full recognition of the dynamism of cultural relationship that exists between Nigeria and China, adding that the cultural relationship had seen some of its staff going to China to acquire modern knowledge in the management of the nation’s schools and management of cultural heritage.

“The speaker here, that is my humble self, is one of the beneficiaries of those programmes. We thank the Chinese Embassy for that,” Baba said.

Baba also recalled the sponsorship of the Sino-Nigeria Cultural Festival where prices were won by various schools, including the organisation of a competition whereby donations of items worth over N4 million were made to FCT schools.

“We cannot say less. And if we continue to count some of the benefits we have received from China, I think we are not going to leave this place today.

“We are not unaware of the school they have constructed at Karu and we are also looking forward…

“Recently I travelled to Ethiopia and I saw some people wearing vest reading Confucius Academy Centre at the airport. We are also asking the Chinese Embassy to extend the Confucius Centre to Nigeria so that more academy exercise will be achieved,” Baba also said.

Also speaking, the Director, China Cultural Center, Abuja, Mr Li Xuda, said the gesture by the Chinese Government was hinged on the excellent relationship, especially in the fields of education and culture between China and Nigeria.

Li added that it was as a result of the excellent diplomatic ties between both countries that the Government of China donated some equipment to promote the educational system in Nigeria and also keep the dynamic relationship going.

“I think with our joint efforts, both China and Nigeria, we can achieve a lot,” Li said.

On China’s interest in Nigeria’s education sector, Li extolled the spirit of brotherhood between China and Nigeria, saying that China wished that Nigeria would develop very quickly.

Li added that the education sector is the number one avenue that can enhance the quick development of any nation, hence China’s interest in the nation’s education sector.

He disclosed that 13 Chinese Corner, mainly in Abuja, have been established in the country so far, even as he said the donation of the school items which cost over N3 million was in addition to its last week donation of over N5 million worth of school items to China’s Assisted Modern School in Nyanya area of Abuja.

On his part, the Chairman of the FCT SEB, Honourable Yahaya Musa Muhammad, also commended the Government of China for the gesture.

Muhammad who was represented by the Board Member (1), Mr Sunny Moniedafe, said the FCT SEB was not taking the donation extended to the school for granted, adding that the gesture signified that friendship had been extended from across the border.