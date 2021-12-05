Alhaji Ibrahim Dantsoho, Secretary, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Services Secretariat, has urged chairmen of the six councils in the territory to be more proactive in developing their areas.

Dantsoho, who made the call at a news conference on Sunday in Abuja, vowed to mobilise both material and human resources for grassroots development within the territory.

He said that the area council chairmen would have no justification for failing in their responsibilities.

He noted that the secretariat would ensure that resources meant for projects in the communities were properly used.

Dantsoho warned that no public official would be allowed to abandon any responsibility designed to foster efficient service delivery.

“The secretariat will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that they match words with action in ensuring that whatever is given them is judiciously utilised for the benefits of the people that elected them.

“We are not going to be confrontational with them but we will parley together so that we all understand that we have a responsibility to deliver.

“The area council chairmen are doing their best, but their best is not enough. So we will do the pushing so that they can further do the needful for the people, to feel the impact of governance,“ he said.

Also, the Director of Administration and Finance at the secretariat, Mrs Omolola Olanipekun, disclosed that the secretariat had taken several steps towards ensuring security and peaceful coexistence in all the rural communities within the six area councils.

She also disclosed that measures had been put in place to forestall crisis, especially in the communities where chieftaincy matters were pending.

Olanipekun also said that the secretariat played a vital role in the committee that resolved the herders and farmers clash in the Kwali Area.

According to her, chieftaincy tussle in Wako over who succeeds the deceased paramount ruler had been addressed to avoid clashes that could upset the peace and development in the area. (NAN)

