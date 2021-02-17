From Fred Itua, Abuja

Days after scores of people were abducted in many parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), FCT Minister Muhammad Bello has disclosed that security agents will be hunting down scavengers, cultists and drug dealers in the territory.

He said this is part of the strategy being adopted by the administration to ensure the security of lives and property of residents of the FCT

This was disclosed during the regular FCT Security Committee meeting held on Tuesday. According to the minister, scavengers who often operate under the influence of hard drugs, perpetrate a lot of criminal activities within the Territory. This, he said, will no longer be tolerated.

Kidnappers recently abducted residents in Kubwa, Kuje, Abaji, Gwagwalada and in other parts of the Territory. Ransoms were allegedly paid before the victims were eventually released.

‘Each time there is a crisis, you find that people of no known address, people without any means of livelihood suddenly come up with arms and start fighting each other and killing each other. All these are done under the influence of drugs and this is something that we are going to confront head-on,’ the minister said.

The scavengers, the minister revealed, had hitherto concentrated their criminal activities on vandalising public utilities but have now become major threats to lives and property.

Bello also said that there will now be an improved working synergy within the security and intelligence community in the FCT ‘because the task of the provision of adequate security cannot be left to the police alone.’

He called for the support of citizens, particularly in providing intelligence to security agencies.

‘We need citizens’ support, especially in terms of intelligence dissemination and also for leaders at all levels, whether it’s at the ward level or at the city level or at the village level or at the Area Council level.

‘Political leaders at all level, as well as traditional and religious leaders, have to play their part and we need to communicate and also encourage citizens to be law-abiding and also to provide needed intelligence. Doing that, I think by the grace of God, we will surmount and continue to make FCT a very safe place for everybody.’

The minister added that the security agencies also briefed the committee on their plans and strategies to fight the kidnappings that occur, especially in communities outside the FCT.

Minister of State Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu reassured residents of the Territory of their safety, saying the administration was not unaware of the security challenges and is taking all necessary measures for the protection of lives and property.

She said that the administration was paying close attention to the resurgence of the Ebola Virus Disease in Guinea, considering that the FCT is an international gateway into Nigeria.