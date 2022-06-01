From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) demolition team on Wednesday, issued a final quit notice to Apo -Dutse traders to vacate the area, ahead of the planned demolition of the place.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the minister of FCT, Attah Ikharo, said the traders’ activities in the area were illegal and a security threat to the Territory.

He said the Administration had repeatedly issued demolition notices to the traders for a long time and would not give them another grace after the next 24 hours.

The FCT Ministerial Taskforce on City Sanitation, had prior to the last Ramadan, issued a seven-day notice, but was extended due to the fasting in the Holy Month.

Ikharo stated that the Administration through the Taskforce squard, had exhausted all the avenues for the demolition and would not accept further engagements with the traders.

According to him, another faction sent a letter to the Taskforce for quick action, but another one said it should be extended by three weeks, since they were asked to leave the place.

He said: “The FCT Authority is given them 24 hours to quit before the machine will roll in, this market is the biggest pantaker market in Abuja, we have given them a long period notice, prior to the last Ramadan and after the the holy month.

“We also raided shanties at Dape area of Gwarimpa District and others in Limito axis of Kado fish market.”

The Taskforce during the operation, arrested 14 suspected criminals and seized illicit drugs from dealers in the area.

Those arrested have been since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Ends…

