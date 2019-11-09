Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration, has threatened that undeveloped plots in all the resettlement sites stand the risk of revocation to pave way for speedy development across the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu who issued the threat, however, assured that the FCT Administration will not jettison the resettlement scheme, despite seeming challenges being faced. She stressed that the vision of President Muhammadu Bahari’s administration is to embark on completion of all abandoned and ongoing projects.

Aliyu spoke at Shere Galuwyi resettlement site while on tour of facilities in Bwari Area of the territory, just as she called on allottees to commence development.

Similarly, the Minister has directed the Satellite Towns Development Department, (STDD), to evolve measures that would fast track the completion of Mpape, Shere-Galuwyi road project. She affirmed that the Mpape, Shere and Galuwyi road was one of the major satellite roads that if completed would boost the economic life of Bwari residents and FCT as a whole, while regretting that the project that started in 2006, had not reached an appreciable stage.

According to her, the marching order on the 19 kilometer road was in line with President Buhari-led administration’s determination to deliver dividends of democracy to the people including residents of the territory. Speaking further on the Galuwyi resettlement site, the Minister called on Directors of Resettlement Department and Satellite Towns Development Department, to synergise and come up with processes that would provide the enabling environment for the people to move in.