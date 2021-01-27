The Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Unicentral Resources Generation Limited are putting finishing touches to the first international marathon in Abuja, the Federal Capital of Nigeria.

The race, a full marathon (42.195 km) will start at The City Gate and finish at the Eagle Square.

Sources within FCT Ministry said the Ministry and Unicentral have contacted the World Athletics to recommend a Grade ‘A’ measurer who will measure and calibrate the route.

Our source also revealed that the race would parade strong elite field, about a hundred Nigerian and international elite runners in Abuja. There will also be a 5km fun and family run to encourage the culture of running in FCT and environs.

Fatimah Waziri, a marathon enthusiast, who resides in Abuja, applauds the initiative; “This is a huge achievement for this government, and I pray it becomes a reality soon. Abuja, more than any city, needs a race to showcase its beauty to the world and turn it into a global tourist destination.

“If you look at the major cities in Africa, Abuja is the only one without an international marathon.”