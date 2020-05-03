Fred Itua, Abuja

Ahead of Monday’s lifting of the five-week lockdown order in Abuja, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has unveiled stringent measures residents of the nation’s capital must adopt in the coming weeks.

The FCT Minister, in a statement said worship centres, schools, recreation centres and other social gatherings will not be allowed for now.

He said that residents, who intend to go out and transact any business, must wear face masks and observe social distancing as recommended by the government.

Residents above 65 and others with various ailments that may make them vulnerable were also urged to remain at home until the spread of the virus in the Territory is contained.

The Minister said that workers who reside in neighbouring states like Nasarawa, Niger, Kogi and Kaduna would not be allowed entry into Abuja until a ban on interstate movement is lifted.

Bello said security agencies have been mandated to arrest and prosecute, through the mobile courts, anyone found contravening the guidelines.

He said the FCT Administration would vigorously enforce the overnight curfew from 8:00pm to 6:00 am. In order to prevent people possibly infected with COVID-19 pandemic from coming into Abuja, the Minister said the ban on interstate travel would be strictly enforced.