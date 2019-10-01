The FCT Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS) says it will soon clampdown on motorists and cyclists plying prohibited routes.

The DRTS Director, Mr Wadata Bodinga, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, decried the spate of route violations in the territory in recent years.

Bodinga said it was not as if DRTS was not doing much, but the high prevalence rate indicated how most Nigerians respond to traffic matters.

He warned perpetrators to desist as the agency had made adequate plans to apprehend and make them face the law.

He said the recent massive operations against unpainted taxis, commercial motorcycle and tri-cycle operators in the city centre would be a child’s play compared to what was coming for route violators.

The DRTS boss used the opportunity to advise motorists to always think safety while on the wheel, especially during these ember months.

Focusing on tricycle and motorcycle operators, Bodinga reminded them, especially those new in town, of the subsisting ban on their operations in Abuja.

He explained that tricycles were only allowed by FCT traffic regulation to service estates and the satellite towns.

Other modes of transportation, according to him, are allowed to convey commuters from the fringes of the estates to other destinations.

The director said the arrangement would bring sanity to every road within the territory if strictly followed.

For Okada riders, he emphasised that their operational areas remained the satellite towns.

Bodinga said anyone found on the highways or in the city centre had already contravened the law and must be made to face the music.

He also expressed worry about driving against the traffic, which is another common offence in the FCT.

According to him, those involved do not understand the grave dangers they expose themselves and other road users.

While urging them to desist, he said no responsible government would look the other way when its citizens take such risks.

Responding to complaints that high ranking uniform personnel are involved, Bodinga urged them to desist, saying that road crashes had no regard for faces or status. (NAN)