Samuel Bello, Abuja

Women the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), have received empowerment materials from a nonprofit making organization, Women for Peace and Unity Growth Initiative (WPUGI), to boost their standard of living.

The items which include grinding machines and accessories, sewing machines and accessories, coolers, cash, and others were presented to the women of Dakin-Biu community in Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Abuja, by the Founder and Convener, WPUGI, Yemisi George.

George who also is a gender expert and charted mediator and conciliator disclosed that the organization also marks its first anniversary with launch of this pilot scheme on empowering women with the items given to them, hence it would lead to peace and progress in their families, which peace and security are cardinal objectives of the organization.

She said: “I have been passionate about women generally in the suburbs, and I just think they are so neglected and they do not have a voice, and being a security and gender expert, over the years we have come to a conclusion that security, poverty and violence, they are interwoven meaning where there is poverty, violence will always be linked to poverty.

“This is more of a pilot scheme. So, it is more of mixed, urban or semi-urban and when you at look it, that is a place prone to a lot of violence. Talking about security, peace this is where we should start our pilot scheme from which will intend to spread to other communities.

“We are here with grinding machines, sewing machines, coolers and some money for them to start their businesses as well we are not just giving them the money and they divert it to something else, but we had an interview with them, and asked them what do they really want to do?

“Some said they want to do yam business, roasted yam business, ugwu, tomatoes, firewood, and others. It doesn’t cost much to empower women but the most important thing is what the women want.

“Not that you give them N10, 000 and they use it to settle debt owed, but used prudently and productively. What we are doing here is continuous, and we will monitor them. The total number of Gbagyi women here is 95, but we are starting with 45.