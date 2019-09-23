The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday in Abuja cautioned developers against violation of the Abuja Master Plan development control standards.

The Director, Department of Development Control, Mr Mukthar Galadima , gave the warning when he led an enforcement team to remove illegal fence at plot 65, Guzape District.

Galadima, also enjoined all developers to comply with the rules and regulations contained in the approval granted to them when developing structures in the territory.

” We are here to enforce development control standards and as you can see , here is supposed to be a kind of water reservation between this plot and others.

” But somehow, this developer annexed into the other property and in addition to that, build a fence beyond our standard.

” When our office noticed the violation and also received complaints from neighbors because high fence always connotes a kind of imprisonment, So there is this traumatic feelings which I believe this people must have suffered and that was why they complained to us for redress.

” We tried to make the developer do what is right by asking him to adhere to standards but there was some resistance. So, having served all relevant notices, held meetings with them and failure to comply with our notices, we have to enforce the law.”

” We have send for excavator that can implement it at a reasonable distance to avoid rescue situation that can affects both sides,” he explained

The director, who said that enforcement of standard was a continuous exercise, stressed the need for all stakeholders to support the department in its efforts to rid the FCT of illegal structures

” This is not the only place, it is an ongoing process of enforcement and from here, God willing, we are moving to Ahmadu Bello way.

” We have made announcement to those people that opened their entrance gates on the arterial and we had earlier held meetings with them and now we are going for enforcement.

‘ It might take time but surely we must enforce our standards. The department is collaborating with professional bodies to sensitise developers on the need to abide by regulations.” Galadima said. (NAN)