The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday, threatened more severe measures against open grazing in Abuja.

It said the havoc caused by grazing within the Abuja Capital City, especially parts where citizens live is unacceptable.

The FCTA stated that despite several attempts made to solve the problem and restrict movement of cattle in the city, there were reports of disturbances and damage being caused by open grazing in the city.

Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), Umar Shuaibu, while briefing newsmen, said steps were being taken to check against the menace.

Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Agency, Hassan Abubakar, earlier in the year, stated that the the decision of the FCT Administration to ban open grazing came after a ban on open grazing by the Northern Governors’ Forum. He had described the practice as outdated.

According to him, five locations were created for cattle grazing in Abaji, Kwali and Kuje Area Councils respectively.

The FCTA lamented that despite the payment of the total sum of N12,055,231,626.39 as electricity bills to Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for the year 2021, the Abuja city still suffers poor electricity.

In the meantime, FCT Administration’s Department of Outdoor Advertisement and Signage (DOAS), has announced that it generated N1.7 billion in the last three years.

Director of DOAS, Babagana Adams, in a chat with newsmen, said with the challenge of COVID-19, the department, from May 2019 to December, 2021, generated the revenue that it could not generate in the last three years, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

