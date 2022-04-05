Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has disbursed N3.5 billion to the six area councils and other stakeholders as their shares of the statutory allocation for February.

This was made known by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 163rd Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting on Tuesday in Abuja.

Aliyu explained that though the increase in the disbursement was minimal, the administration would continue to scale up its revenue drive.

She said that the figure indicated a slight increase in revenue from N3,562,934,772.37 disbursed in January to N3,592,846,301.74 shared in February.

The minister noted that the figures indicated that the sum of N1,326,783,880.29 was made available for distribution to the six area councils.

She also said that the sum of N2,266,062,421.45 was made available to other stakeholders, thus bringing the total sum to N3,592,846,301.74.

“However, distributions to area councils show that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) received N207,082,171.27, while Gwagwalada and Kuje received N233,585,596.80 and N248,339,395.40 respectively.

“Others include: Bwari Area Council, N215,077,684.57; Abaji, N217,669,671.27 and Kwali, N205,029,360.98, bringing the total sum to N1,326,783,880.29 disbursed to the six area councils,” she said.

Aliyu said that the distribution to other stakeholders included: primary school teachers, N1,895,805,563.23; 15 per cent pension funds, N226,478,989.57; one per cent training fund, N35,928,463.02 and 10 percent employer’s pension contribution, N107,849,405.63, all totaling N2,266,062,421.

She, however, expressed concerns over the bureaucratic delay in engaging new cleaning contractors in some areas.

The minister called on the FCTA Permanent Secretary and the Satellite Towns Development Department to expedite action on the matter.

Aliyu, who called for more commitment and synergy on the part of all stakeholders, however, commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders.

Present at the 163rd JAAC meeting were: the FCTA Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola and Mandate Secretary Area Council Services, Malam Abubakar Ibrahim Dantsoho.

The Federal Commissioner, representing FCT in Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Mr Tanko Abari, Chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council, Adamu Mustapha and Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council, Abudullahi Candido, were also in attendance.

Others included: Chairmen of Bwari, Kwali and Abaji Area Councils, John Gabaya, Danladi Chiya and Abdulrahaman Ajiya respectively. (NAN)