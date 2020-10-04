(Salisu Sani-Idris, NAN)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has donated relief materials to victims of flood in Dafa, Tungan Sarki, Tungan Guli and Damakusa communities in Kwali Area Council.

Dr Ramatu Aliyu, FCT Minister of State, presented the items to the leadership of Kwali Area Council and some traditional leaders at a ceremony in Kwali.

Mr Austine Elemue, Special Assistant on Media to the minister said this in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Elemue quoted Aliyu as saying that the donation was a demonstration of government’s care for the people, stressing that no amount of relief items would replace the lives lost.

The minister reiterated her earlier call on residents of the territory to stay-off waterways.



She said that no responsible leader will want to see or hear that a community under his supervision was inflicted by hardship, either by natural disaster or man made.

In extending a hand of fellowship and relief materials to the communities affected by flood in Kwali Area Council, is a demonstration of the fact that we feel your pains.

"We sympathise with you because all we are giving you is not enough to makeup for your losses.

“We sympathise with you because all we are giving you is not enough to makeup for your losses.

”To the Dafa community, we are giving two boats to be used in ferrying goods and services also to ferry hunan beings across.

“No amount of relief materials will bring back lives and property lost; all we want you to know is to assure you that the government is with you and we feel your pains, and the government will never hesitate to take responsibility.

”We are telling you once more to please be strong in heart. But please once again avoid waterways. Avoid constructions on waterways.

”We are extending hands of fellowship by bringing, as I have promised 100 mattresses, 100 cartons of honeywell spaghetti, 100 bags of 10kg rice, 100 bags of millet, 100 bags of sorghum, and 100 pieces of wrappers.

”This is to be distributed to serve as a relief to the affected families in the affected communities,” she said.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of the council, the council’s Secretary, Mr Bako Pai, commended the minister for fulfilling her promise to the victims of flood in the community.

He added that the minister had demonstrated not just purposeful leadership, but also the spirit of a caring mother.

He assured that the items would be distributed to the affected communities and enjoined the affected families to ensure orderliness during the distributions of the items.