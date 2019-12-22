The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says it has generated not less than N1.8 billion through its Department of Development Control in 2019.

The Director in the department, Malam Mukhtar Galadima, made the disclosure during an interactive session with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

Galadima also revealed that about 749 building plan proposals were approved by the department in the last four years.

He said that the department was able to generate the revenue because the processes of obtaining building plan approvals were speedy and certain financial loopholes were blocked.

He disclosed that plans had reached advance stage to de-centralise processing of building plan approvals to enable regional offices got approving power to ease the process.

According to him, de-centralisation of the process will fast track the process and generate more revenue for the FCT administration.

He also listed other achievements of the department in 2019 to include, procurement of one pay loader, demolition of 1258 shanties, provision of a server for the office, and removal of 15 structures on flood plains in Lokogoma District.

Galadima said the department also conducted monthly in house training and cleaning of posters on public structures in 2019. (NAN)