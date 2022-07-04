From Fred Itua, Abuja

Months after a series of warnings were issued, officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), on Monday, demolished multiple illegal structures in the Gwarinpa area believed to have been built along the road corridor.

The illegal structures used for both residential and commercial purposes occupied a large chunk of the major interchange linking Gwarimpa to Karasana and Kafe Districts.

Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Attah Ikharo, who led the team said reclaiming the road corridors within the districts had become very important to the administration.

Ikharo noted that more worrisome about the demolished place is reports that many criminal activities were traceable there.

According to him, while there are plans by the administration to implement the road projects within that corridor, there was a need for the environmental nuisances to be cleared.

“There is excessive encroachment to the road corridors and there have been too many reports of criminal activities,” Attah said.

“We marked this place two years ago, remarked it last year, it was also marked again in May this year.

“It is sad that the people waited after these markings and warnings. The only structures that will not be touched here, are the ones belonging to indigenous people.

One of the victims, Peter Livinus, who stood on the rumbles of his demolished house, looking confused however denied that he was given a quit notice.

On further probing, the victim admitted that some of the houses in the area were marked, but not his own.

While he condemned the actions, saying he has been thrown into untold hardship, he also appealed to the government to help and alleviate their sufferings with some palliative.

