The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged commitment to job creation and empowering the less privileged in FCT communities.

The Federal Capital Territory Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, gave the assurance while inaugurating some empowerment programmes in Abaji Area Council, on Thursday.

Aliyu noted that the All Progressives Congress governance mandate requires the FCT Administration to add FCTA value to the lives of the residents of the territory especially those in rural communities.

She commended the Chairman of Abaji Area Council for empowering citizens of the council through the provision and distribution of motor cycles to Okada members, provision of speed boats to Kurege, Maniogi and Alu communities.

The minister also commended the chairman for the purchase of irrigation pumping machines to farmers, and distribution of grinding machines to rural women, amongst other empowerment schemes.

”We are making every possible effort to ensure that all citizens are empower including the less privileged in the society.

” To this end, we have also continued to fund free training for artisans and craftsmen towards building their capacity to innovate and ease of doing business.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Aliyu called on residents of benefiting communities to justify government’s investment in their communities by ensuring proper maintenance of the projects for the overall development of the areas.

Earlier, the Chairman of the council, Mr Abdulrahman Ajiya, acknowledged the pragmatic role played by the FCT Minister of State during zero allocation to area councils.

Ajiya stressed that the minister’s efforts contributed to the provision of the empowerment programmes.

He said that as part of efforts to curb social vices in the area council, his has empowered about 1,000 youths and women in various skills acquisition.

The chairman added that the council was able to execute numerous projects with the support of the FCT Administration.

NAN reports that some of the projects inaugurated include the Abaji Police Area Command office, 0.5km market junction road, 0.45km. (NAN)