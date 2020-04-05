The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has appealed to clergymen to support the Federal Government’s efforts in the ongoing fight against covid-19 global pandemic.

Mr Ikharo Attah, the Chairman, FCT Task Team on Enforcement of Movement Restriction, made the appeal during an enforcement exercise on Sunday in Abuja.

Attah, while preaching the danger associated with congregational prayers due covid-19, urged the clergymen to engage their members into worship through online on different social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and others.

The chairman, who expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance by the FCT residents in some of the area the team visited, rated the success at 96 per cent.

He then enjoined FCT residents to continue to collaborate with the government and report any worship center and social gathering within their vicinity that fail to comply with the stay-at-home directive by the government.

“Well I think we went round most part of the metropolis, we went round Kubwa, Gwarimpa and I think the compliance from my own point of view from the churches, I can put it at 96 per cent which is total compliance.

“They all work closely with government, they all shot down worship center and so far so good, they are all at home praying and doing their prayers, ” Attah said.

The Chairman, while addressing a community at Byanzhi in Kubwa, explained that government was not banning Church or Mosque services forever but for this trying period.

He expressed optimism that very soon it would be over and people would resume their normal life.

“We have move round Abuja and all churches and mosques are closed and the one that is opened is around this place.

“Please we are begging all of you, is your own area, so please, we are begging all of you, we are not saying any church or mosque is banned for ever, no.

“Now that we all know that we have a problem, we all know Covid-19. Those of us who are Muslims, do ablution and pray in your houses and those of us who are Christians, should sing praises and pray for our family and the country.”

In one of the worship centres the team visited in Byanzhi in Kubwa, a suburb of the FCT, “Rhema Assembly Church”, the church pastor, Prince Onyekachi and three other members were seen playing gospel music and engaging other members of the church at home for worship online.

Onyekachi commended the government for taking such action.

”Government wants to protect us. We don’t have any reason to disobey the government,” he said. (NAN)