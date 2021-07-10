The Federal Capital Territory Administration has taken several measures to stop the spread of Cholera as well as provide the highest level of care to those affected by the disease.

Malam Abubakar Sani, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the FCT Minister, Malam Mohammad Bello, stated this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Sani explained that as at Thursday, the FCT had recorded 514 suspected cases, out of which eight laboratory investigations were confirmed to be cholera.

He said that the FCT Administration was working very closely with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency on interventions to end the scourge of the disease in the territory.

” Some of the measures already taken from early May 2021 when we started having the diarrheal disease in the FCT includes.

” Formation of Cholera Emergency Operation Centres and appointment of an Incidence Manager and other relevant medical personnel along with Stakeholders from the FCT Water Board, Abuja Environmental Protection Board and Rural Water and Sanitation Agency (RUWASA).

” Prepositioning of Drugs and Consumables for the free treatment of all identified cases in both Secondary and Primary Care Facilities of the FCT,” he said.

He said that FCTA has been providing free portable water through water tankers from the FCT Water Board to all affected communities.

Sani also said that the administration had embarked on the training and sensitisation of Health Care Providers in both Secondary and Primary Healthcare facilities including some private ones.

He said that all communities that recorded outbreak of cholera are being visited and monitored by relevant medical personnel and other stakeholders.

” Also, the FCTA has ensure the sensitisation of the public through the media on all issues concerning the cholera outbreak and preventive measures.

” Similarly, the FCTA held high level engagement with all the Six Area councils chairmen, religious and traditional leaders in all the councils.

” Meanwhile continuous surveillance on communities with suspected cases are being conducted in all the communities in the six area councils of the FCT to confirm the prevalence of the disease.” (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.