From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), yesterday, threatened to demolish the official residences of the President of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives, currently under construction around the Three Arms Zone for contravening the Abuja Master Plan.

This comes as some stakeholders have pointed out that the irony in that the approval for the construction was given by the FCT Administration, the funding of the construction bankrolled by the FCT Administration, which also supervises the construction.

Coordinator of Abuja Metropolitan Management Council, Umar Shuaibu, issued the threat when he appeared before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the real estate sector in the FCT.

Shuaibu said notices have been issued by the FCT Administration, informing the management of the National Assembly of an imminent demolition of the four massive structures that will also house the Deputy President of the Senate, as well as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“There are so many buildings and structures that don’t conform with our master Pplan. These structures and buildings are everywhere. There are some in the Three Arms Zone.

“The official residences of the President of the Senate and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, don’t conform with our master plan. They’re located within the Three Arms Zone. We have written to notify them of the violation of Abuja Master Plan. We are waiting to move in soon. They’ve been duly notified by us.”