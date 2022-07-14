The FCT Administration (FCTA) says it plans to assist individuals from poor families to acquire basic, secondary and tertiary education under its Social Welfare Tuition Scholarship Scheme.

Mr Shaka Sunday, Head, Media and Public Relations, FCT Social Development Secretariat (SDS), said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Sunday said that the scheme was being promoted through the Social Welfare Department of the Social Development Secretariat.

According to him, the scheme will ensure that residents willing to advance their studies and educational career can do so with lack of resources not being hindrance to achieving such lofty dreams.

“The FCT Administration through the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu has resolved to assist the indigent, vulnerable and willing families resident in the FCT to acquire and gain basic, secondary and tertiary Education in its Social Welfare Tuition Scholarship Scheme.

“Modalities employed to achieve above objective include, cushioning and mitigating the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on parents through free enrolment, tuition fees payment and organising free lectures for NECO, WAEC, NABTEB and IJMB candidates,” he said.

He said that the FCT administration had made contact with over 50 lecturers from the University of Nigeria, Abuja Alumni Chapter to take the various classes.

“For IJMB students, the FCT Administration is waiving off a huge sum of N250,000 from the tuition fees that’s about N300, 000 across other centres where IJMB is being conducted.

“So, all IJMB students are expected to pay just N60,000 fees for both the (internal and external) exams as against the over N300,000 obtained elsewhere.

“Lectures for all the above mentioned examination commence on Aug 1. The lectures are to hold every Saturday and Sunday at designated centers across the six area councils with Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) having three centres in Lugbe, Karu and JABI,” he said.

Sunday urged interested students to visit the Social Welfare Department of the SDS located at the Arts and Culture Building, by old Post Office, Area 10 Garki Abuja to pick up their forms according to the category of their choice or eligibility.

According to him, the deadline for the purchase of forms in each category is 6 p.m., Saturday, July 16.(NAN)