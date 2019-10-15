The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it has concluded arrangement to upgrade the Unity Fountain, located on Shehu Shagari Way, Maitama.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Chief Press Secretary to the FCT Minister, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the Unity Fountain would be closed for between 60 and 90 days to allow for construction work, including provision of car park, landscaping and perimeter fencing.

He said that the Administration had viewed with concern, the state of several parks and gardens including the unity fountain and resolved to provide adequate and modern recreational facilities within the Federal Capital City (FCC).

“It is against this background and the symbolic nature of the Unity Fountain as a location symbolising the oneness of the Nigerian people, that the FCT Administration has deemed it expedient to upgrade this facility.

“ As a result, the Unity Fountain will be closed for this upgrade, for between 60 and 90 days, to allow for construction work which will include the provision of a car park, landscaping and perimeter fencing.”

“ The FCT Administration, therefore, solicits the support and cooperation of members of the public in this regard.

“The Unity Fountain will be opened to the general public on completion of the upgrade,“ he assured.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Unity Fountain, located besides the imposing Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja has always been a hotspot for all kinds of social gathering in Abuja. (NAN)