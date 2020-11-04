(Salisu Sani-Idris, NAN)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has upgraded facilities and provided furniture in Senior Secondary Schools in the FCT.

Mrs Ada Okenyi, Head of Inspectorate Division, FCTA made this known on Wednesday in Abuja during an assessment of school.

Okenyi said the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammed Bello, directed that schools in the territory must be equipped with learning facilities and infrastructures.

She expressed satisfaction with the furniture provided in the Government Secondry School Zuba, Government Girls Secondary School and Government Day Secondary School in Dutsen Alhaji in Bwari Area council.

“The contract was fully executed and the schools, students and teachers are happy with the furniture provided,” she said.

She noted that no proper learning could take place in an institution where the students are not comfortable with proper desks and chairs.