The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has urged churches in the territory to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 protocols as they prepare for the crossover night service.

Head, Media and Public Enlightenment of FCT COVID-19 Task Force, Ikaro Attah, who gave the advice at a news conference in Abuja, urged church leaders to obey the government’s directives to avert the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, combined team of the task force will be going round to monitor compliance during the service.

Attah stressed the need for worshippers to support the decision of the government that would promote the progress and development of the territory.

“As enforcement team, that takes directive from FCT Minister, Muhammad Bello, and the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, we are working in collaboration with leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), at all levels and league of Imams.

“We have discussed with religious leaders on the need to obey the COVID-19 protocols, so all those who will be engaging in crossover night worship service must adhere strictly to the guidelines.

“They should put on their face mask, provide washing hand basin as well as keep physical distancing,” he said.

Attah, who said worship centres should not be overcrowded, asked worshippers to join the programme through online platforms.