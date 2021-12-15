The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has vowed to demolish illegal structures in Lugbe and Kukwaba areas of the territory.

Malam Umar Shu’aibu, the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC), said this at a news conference on Wednesday.

Shu’aibu said the Council remained committed to providing efficient and sustainable services to the residents of FCT through its various departments.

He said, “one issue of serious concern to the Council is the web of illegal developments around Lugbe area.’’

Shu’aibu said the Department of Development Control had been making efforts to curb illegal development through demolitions in the Phase V district

“The illegal activities of land racketeers, land grabbers and recalcitrant developers, who misinform the unsuspecting public with fake land title documents and back dated building plan approvals are on the increase”, he said.’’

The coordinator also said the Kukwaba Districts which were devoted for parks and recreation development were unfortunately being developed in violation of the FCT development guidelines.

According to him, in many instances flood plains and natural green areas are illegally developed as residential estates.

“The department of Development Control will continue to embark on sensitisation against such land racketeers.

“The Council wishes to assure the public that it will continue to remove such illegal structures in Lugbe areas and Kukwaba Districts,’’ he said.

He also said there would be demolition in other areas in the city where development guidelines were violated.

Shu’aibu said unfortunately, the activities of night clubs, sex workers, noise pollution and street hawking and trading had been on the increase.

He said attempt by the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) to address the challenges had not yielded the desire results.

“In view of this development, the Council is determine and will soon employ more stern enforcement measures to rid the Federal Capital city of these vices,’’ he said. (NAN)

