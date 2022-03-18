From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has outrightly rejected the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to abruptly terminate its partnership arrangement with NISA medical groups on Garki hospital.

The Association said the decision of the FCTA was sudden, suggesting that it have a rethink on the decision, and possibly extend the period of disengagement of NISA group from Garki hospital Abuja to allow a more effective, smooth and humane transition to avoid industrial disharmony.

It reminded the FCTA of the devastating effect of the decision on the health care system and services in FCT, particularly the issue of health care manpower that is in short supply in FCT and beyond.

NMA FCT Chairman, Dr. Enema Job Amodu, told journalists at the end of the second ordinary general meeting of FCT NMA that aside, the medical doctors, thousand of clinicians and other health care workers along the value chain of health care services would be affected by the decision of the FCT administration.

He said: “This move will lead to a sudden loss of jobs of close to a 1000 workers which include medical doctors, nurses and other workers that have over time contributed to the enviable and successful standard of health care provided by Garki Hospital, Abuja, which has helped in maintaining the enviable health narrative in the FCT, amongst the comity of states within the country.

“We are also concerned that this insensitive, unjust action will terminate the postgraduate medical training, as well as internship programmes of doctors, pharmacists and nurses presently running in the institution.

“These programmes require definitive period for proper completion and exit. These accredited programmes supervised by members of the highly exalted postgraduate colleges of National, West African and other similar international bodies have been largely responsible for the high standard, ethical practice of the Garki Hospital, Abuja over the last 15 years of concession.

“We are watching keenly as this very unpleasant and unfortunate situation unfolds. It is our sincere hope that the medical personnel (doctors, nurses, etc) as well as other non-clinical staff are given the opportunities to complete their trainings without interruptions, and also allowed to retain their jobs and offer their services under the new proposed authority.

“This is because, they are all collectively responsible for the present success story of Garki hospital, Abuja; and as such no man should be left behind.”

Meanwhile, the Association has expressed concerns over the frequent deaths amongst medical doctors especially younger ones from preventable and avoidable circumstances.

It, thus, suggested that all health workers in both federal and FCTA health care facilities should be subjected to compulsory free annual basic medical checkups as part of their New year programme. “This will go a long way to picking up serious ailments early to prevent untimely deaths,” it said.