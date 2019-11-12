FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria PLC, maker of premium brands – Peak and Three Crown milk kicked off its annual tournament at the weekend, tagged FCWAMCO Games.

The tournament is coming on the heels of the company’s victory at the just concluded FMCG Games where it won 7 gold, 8 silver and 7 bronze.

One of the gold was won in the football category.

FCWAMCO Games 2019 was declared open by the Managing Director, Ben Langat, Saturday November 2, and it kicked off with a football match.

Speaking at the opening, Langat encouraged employees to focus on an active lifestyle to stay fit and healthy.

Other side attractions at the ceremony were beautiful calisthenics display, dance performances and the unveiling of the ‘Fair play’ banner which was unveiled by children of employees of FrieslandCampina WAMCO who were all kitted in their sports attires.

The tournament will run till November 23 with football matches played on Saturdays at the Agege Stadium. Other sporting categories such as table tennis, snooker and board games will take place on the company premises during week days.

Competing teams comprise of departmental clusters with names fashioned after the pillars of the company’s nourishing strategy, namely; Purpose Driven, Commercially Obsessed, Owners Mindset and Win Win.